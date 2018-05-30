Getty Image

It’s a weird night for those who thought the Philadelphia 76ers needed to have Bryan Colangelo replace Sam Hinkie in an attempt to give the Sixers a less chaotic front office. That’s because a new report by Ben Detrick of The Ringer shines light on the allegedly stunning social media habits of Philadelphia’s general manager and president of basketball operations.

Colangelo does not have a public, verified Twitter account. But as Detrick wrote, there are reasons to believe that Colangelo has been pulling a Kevin Durant and uses five burner Twitter accounts — @phila1234567, @AlVic40117560, @Honesta34197118, @Enoughunkownso1, and @s_bonhams — to levy criticisms against Hinkie, current and former Sixers players (including Joel Embiid), and a myriad of other individuals, among other allegations of questionable social media use.

You can scroll through the timelines for more, while Detrick’s story includes screenshots of tweets that allegedly come from Colangelo. But for now, here are some examples of the things that have been tweeted from the one account that is still public, @AlVic40117560.