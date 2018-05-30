Sixers Executive Bryan Colangelo Is Accused Of Criticizing Team From Five Burner Twitter Accounts

#Joel Embiid #Philadelphia 76ers
Associate Editor
05.29.18

Getty Image

It’s a weird night for those who thought the Philadelphia 76ers needed to have Bryan Colangelo replace Sam Hinkie in an attempt to give the Sixers a less chaotic front office. That’s because a new report by Ben Detrick of The Ringer shines light on the allegedly stunning social media habits of Philadelphia’s general manager and president of basketball operations.

Colangelo does not have a public, verified Twitter account. But as Detrick wrote, there are reasons to believe that Colangelo has been pulling a Kevin Durant and uses five burner Twitter accounts — @phila1234567, @AlVic40117560, @Honesta34197118, @Enoughunkownso1, and @s_bonhams — to levy criticisms against Hinkie, current and former Sixers players (including Joel Embiid), and a myriad of other individuals, among other allegations of questionable social media use.

You can scroll through the timelines for more, while Detrick’s story includes screenshots of tweets that allegedly come from Colangelo. But for now, here are some examples of the things that have been tweeted from the one account that is still public, @AlVic40117560.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel Embiid#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSBryan ColangeloJahlil OkaforJOEL EMBIIDMarkelle FultzNERLENS NOELPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 12 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.29.18 13 hours ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 5 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 7 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.22.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP