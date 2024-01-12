The eyes of the basketball watching world were on Milwaukee on Thursday night. The two best teams in the Eastern Conference were going head-to-head, and there was plenty of excitement over what would happen in the latest matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks.

And then, the game started. Milwaukee looked like a team trying to make a statement, while Boston looked like a team on the second night of a back-to-back that was playing its fifth game in seven days. The Bucks, as a result, raced out to an 18-point lead in the first quarter and took an emphatic, 75-38 lead into the locker room. It made for some pretty bad television, so TNT decided to do something a little unusual and just put another game on for a while.

With Milwaukee up, 100-62, and Boston resting its starters for the entirety of the second half, TNT decided to just put another basketball game on. Unfortunately for them, at the time they cut over, the Dallas Mavericks were beating up on the New York Knicks, 47-28, so it’s not like that was a good game, either. Unsurprisingly, the Bucks weren’t totally into this arrangement.

The good news for them is that, once the fourth quarter started, TNT went back to the Bucks-Celtics game.