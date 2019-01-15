Getty Image

Imagine, for a moment, if the Golden State Warriors weren’t the juggernaut they have been over the last few years because the team decided to move Steph Curry during his early years as a professional. According to Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, that exact thing nearly happened at some point during the 2011-12 season.

A potential Curry-to-Milwaukee deal has popped up in the past, with Sports Illustrated pointing out that former Warriors general manager Larry Riley claiming that Curry was never really discussed all that seriously, because the Warriors wanted to move Monta Ellis instead. The deal, as it came to be, saw Andrew Bogut and Stephen Jackson head to Oakland for Ellis and Ekpe Udoh.

However, Lasry, in a conversation with Frank Isola of The Athletic, claims that claims that the deal’s downfall was the Bucks’ medical staff being scared off by Curry’s history of ankle injuries. For context, Lasry brought the deal up in response to a 2016 quote by Warriors owner Joe Lacob, who said the team was “light years” ahead of” the rest of the league “in terms of structure.”