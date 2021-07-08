Game 1 of the NBA Finals went to the Phoenix Suns, with Chris Paul playing a classic Chris Paul game and largely orchestrating the Suns’ 118-105 win. It was as strong as a start to the series as the Suns could have hoped for.

For Game 2 and the rest of the series, there’s also a lot of reason to think Milwaukee isn’t out of it. For one, a bigger offensive night out of Jrue Holiday would help immensely. Holiday has a large defensive burden regardless of who he’s guarding, but he was 4-14 from the field and 0-4 from three. When Paul has 32 points on 12-19 shooting and Devin Booker has 27 points (10 of which came from the free throw line), Holiday just has to be better.

There’s also the health Giannis Antetokounmpo to consider. Antetokounmpo played in Game 1 after being listed as doubtful, and then questionable, due to the hyperextended knee he suffered in the Eastern Conference Finals. In Game 1, he did score 20 points and largely looked physically right despite the injury. He also only took 11 shots (making six) along with 12 free throws (making seven).

For Game 2, a big night from Antetokounmpo seems possible if he can simply get more shots up and the Bucks make some adjustments to get him free on cuts and rolls towards the rim. It’s also likely that he’ll just be more aggressive after feeling out his knee in the opener. In 16 playoff games this year, Antetokounmpo is averaging 20.4 shot attempts per game, which would be the highest mark of his career if it holds through the end of the NBA Finals.

On the other side, Booker also could be primed for a big night. He was just 1-8 on three-point attempts, a very large dip from the 32.7 percent he’s shooting from three during the playoffs and the 34 percent he shot during the regular season. If Booker is more like his normal self, it could be a big advantage for Phoenix as they look to go up 2-0 in the series.

Game 2 TV Info

Tip Time: Thursday, June 8; 9 p.m. ET

TV Network: ABC

Game 2 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: Suns (-345), Bucks (+270)

Spread: Suns -5.5 (-110), Bucks +5.5 (-110)

Total: Over 219.5 (-112), Under 219.5 (-109)

Money Line: Suns (-225), Bucks (+185)

Game 2 Player Scoring Props (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Jae Crowder O/U 10.5 Points (Over -105/Under -122)

Brook Lopez O/U 13.5(-106/-121)

Chris Paul O/U 22.5 (-106/-121)

Deandre Ayton O/U 16.5 (+102/-129)

Jrue Holiday O/U 19.5 (-106/-121)

Devin Booker O/U 28.5 (-105/-122)

Mikal Bridges O/U 10.5 (-125/-103)

Giannis Antetokounmpo O/U 26.5 (-125/-103)

Khris Middleton O/U 25.5 (-120/-107)

PJ Tucker O/U 4.5 (-135/+104)