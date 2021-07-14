Wednesday night’s Game 4 between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns very well could set the tone for the rest of the series. If the Suns can win and go up 3-1, it makes them overwhelming favorites to win the series and gives them a chance to wrap things up in a home Game 5.

If the Bucks win, however, this becomes a 2-2 series and perhaps gives Milwaukee a real chance at coming back. Winning both games at home is exactly what they need to do to make a comeback seem realistic, making Wednesday an essential game. To do that, they probably need another good outing from Jrue Holiday (who had 21 points on 8-for-14 shooting, including 5-for-10 from three) in Game 3 and a better game from Khris Middleton (who had 18 points on 6-for-14 shooting). For the playoffs, Middleton is averaging 22.8 points per game and 43.1 percent shooting and 34.2 percent from three.

The onus also seems to be on the Suns to make adjustments for Game 4. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a standout game in Game 3, dropping 41 points on 14-for-23 shooting and 13-for-17 shooting from the free throw line to with 13 rebounds and six assists. Antetokounmpo not only looked fully healthy despite hyperextending his knee 10 days ago, but he punished the Suns in a way he had not yet in the series. His Game 3 performance was decisive, aggressive, and the kind of outing that blew up any strategy that at least kind of worked for the Suns.

Now, Phoenix has to make adjustments to counter what Milwaukee did in hopes of slowing Antetokounmpo, at least a little bit. Otherwise, he easily could score 30-plus again, particularly if he makes his free throws.

Game 4 TV Info

Tip Time: Wednesday, July 15; 9 p.m. ET

TV Network: ABC

