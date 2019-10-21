Deadlines really do make the best work sometimes, which is why the Sacramento Kings apparently locked up Buddy Hield on a long-term deal on Monday, just before the deadline for both sides to do so.

Things were tense between the Kings and Hield for a time, especially as the deadline for a potential extension neared. He publicly said he was ready to make a deal happen in early October, then later said the negotiations with the Kings were an “insult.” There was some considerable worry that a deal wouldn’t get done and the Kings could lose a valuable asset who led the team with 20.7 points per game, if he were to push for a move out of Sacramento, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Early Monday afternoon The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that the two sides had reached a deal loaded with incentives for the 27-year-old.

Source tells @TheAthletic the Kings have agreed to terms on a four-year extension with Buddy Hield worth $86 million in guaranteed money and with $20 million in possible incentives. Big win for both sides to avoid a split here. sides.https://t.co/OzTdN4l1wc — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) October 21, 2019

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski later reported that the Kings and Hield did, indeed, agree to a deal that will keep the young guard in Sacramento for four more seasons.

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield has agreed to a four-year, $94M contract extension with bonuses that could reach $106M, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2019

Interestingly, the deal appears to be incentive-loaded, with bonuses dangling for various benchmarks like All-Star appearances.

More details, per source: The incentives in Buddy Hield's Kings extension are team and player based, including things like All-Star appearances and Finals appearances. His salary declines 8% year over year, and is slated to take up just 13.5% of the cap in the fourth year. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) October 21, 2019

As Amick pointed out, many of these incentives are not Ricky Williams-like, which means there’s a good chance Hield gets the money he negotiated for and the contract’s final value gets out of the “insult” territory.

More info on Buddy Hield's contract extension with the Kings, per source: While the guaranteed money is $86 million, nearly $10 million of the $20 million in incentives are considered likely/within reach (three-point triggers that he has hit before; playoff appearance) — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) October 21, 2019

Hield had actually made a money sign at Kings GM Vlade Divac at one point amid negotiations, and the public way he addressed his talks made it clear he knew what he wanted. It looks like both sides got what they wanted on the eve of the season. Now all that’s left to do is play basketball.