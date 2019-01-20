Buddy Hield Drilled A Three At The Buzzer To Beat The Pistons

Getty Image

The Sacramento Kings have been a pleasant surprise this season, and even if they don’t end up making the playoffs this year, there’s a fun young core in Sacramento that provides optimism for the future. One of the guys at the center of said young core is Buddy Hield, who morphed into a flamethrower on Saturday night.

Hield was sensational during the Kings’ trip to Detroit to take on the Pistons, scoring 35 points on 13-for-22 shooting and 7-for-9 shooting from three. He also pitched in nine rebounds, but on a night where fellow perimeter threats De’Aaron Fox and Bogdan Bogdanovic didn’t have it, Hield was immense.

This was something the Pistons knew on the final possession of the game. The Kings had the ball out of bounds on the sideline, and everyone knew it was heading to Hield. He got the ball, which led to Detroit throwing three defenders at him. Despite this, Hield managed to wiggle his way free, throw up an awkward triple, and give the Kings a 103-101 win at the buzzer.