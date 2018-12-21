Getty Image

If you do a Google search for Buddy Hield — which would make sense, because he’s been awesome this season for the upstart Sacramento Kings — you’d see that his birthday is Dec. 17, 1993, meaning that he just turned 25. If you look on the NBA’s official website, Hield is listed as being 25, too.

There’s just one problem: Buddy Hield is not 25. While his birthday is Dec. 17, he was born in 1992, not 1993. For one reason or another, Hield has been listed as one year younger than he actually is, and as he told James Ham of NBC Sports, he isn’t sure why this is the case.

“That’s their fault, not my fault,” Hield told NBC Sports. “The first time I saw it on Wikipedia, my mom said, ‘Why do they have your age wrong?’ I said, ‘I have no idea.’