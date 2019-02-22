Getty Image

The Kings and Warriors kicked off the second half of the NBA season in a big way on Thursday night. It was a contest that pitted the scrappy upstarts against the league juggernaut, with the underdog Kings very nearly stealing a victory from the champs on their home floor. But alas, the Warriors were able to eke out a 125-123 victory behind 36 points from Steph Curry and 28 points and seven blocks from Kevin Durant.

Despite those dominate performances from Golden State’s superstar duo, Sacramento had a chance to win it with time winding down in regulation. Late in the fourth, with the Kings trailing by six, Buddy Hield came down and hit a huge three-pointer from near the logo to make it a three-point game.

Kings coach Dave Joerger, however, didn’t seem too pleased with Hield for his shot selection, and the two continued their disagreement while Curry took free throws on the other end.