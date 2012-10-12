Build Your Own LeBron X with Nike iD

We would assume that you have been following all of the news and drops of one of the most talked about sneakers in a long time, the Nike LeBron X. [Check out these colorways: “Christmas,” “Dunkman,” “USA,” “Crown Jewel,” “Red/White,” “Jade,” “Silver/Orange,” and the “Black/Red.”]

The Nike LeBron X hit earlier in the week Nike iD, giving you the opportunity to design your own version of the shoe. We did, and this is how we built ours (build your own here):

Dime’s Josh Gotthelf sat down to make the kicks below. This is what he says about his design mindset:

When I saw Nike was putting the LeBron X up on Nike iD, I couldn’t wait to explore the options and get to work. The temptation with Nike iD is always to go overboard and add ALL the great colors and materials. But the more successful iD designs tend to be simple. So for my first LeBron X (I’m sure there will be many more), I went with a white base and just a few color pops. And, of course, I had to call out the number 10 to honor 10 years of Dime Magazine and 10 versions of LeBron’s signature shoe.

There are so many color, material and design options to choose from, you can make the LeBron X truly yours.

Here’s a quick visual tutorial to give you an idea of not only how easy is it, but also how many options you have to choose from: