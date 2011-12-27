Building A System: Kobe Bryant & Eric Avar Discuss The Nike Kobe VII System Supreme

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kobe Bryant
12.27.11 7 years ago

Not many people get an inside look at the footwear design process, but Nike has pulled back the curtain on the making of the Nike Kobe VII System Supreme. In a detailed video discussion, Kobe Bryant and Nike creative director Eric Avar chat on a number of topics ranging from good design balancing science and art, performance versatility in footwear, the creative process and the evolution of Kobe’s signature line.

Also, check out some design sketches:

What do you think?

