Building A Dynasty Using The Best Players Without A Ring

They are the ones history frowned upon, the ones shirked by Lady Luck; seminal players that dominated professional basketball in their own way, and yet were never able to climb to the peak of their profession. We retroactively watch as one season after another becomes a brutal, Sisyphean endeavor. Individually, they’re footnotes in other’s history; collectively, they can make up a dynasty.

Arguing about and listing the “Greatest Players To Never Win A Ring” has been done before. It’s a fun game to play and a good argument to be had amongst basketball historians, casual fans, and that loud drunk guy at the bar. Plenty of writers have taken a crack at this general format, some as recently as Byran Toporek this past June.

What this column wants to examine is the following: if you were to pick out some of the best to never win a championship, and pair them with their peers, could you put together a team of stars that would be as powerful a dynasty as the Bob Cousy/Bill Russell Celtics? That team, which won eleven championships in thirteen years between 1957-1969, is the gold standard for success. Don’t think it’s possible? Perhaps you’re right. What about assembling a team that could win as often as Michael Jordan‘s Bulls? Six championships in eight years. That could be attainable.

The key question is how.

All of the players we’re assembling here are fantastic. That isn’t up for debate. What is up for debate is how we’d get them to team with each other, and what style they’d be most successful playing. Most of these athletes failed to win a championship because they were swatted aside by a more dominant team.

What pieces could we put together to make a champion?

When constructing my two teams, I looked for something that the players had in common, other than the fact that many of them played in the era of Michael Jordan. I looked at style of play, coaching systems and what they never had when they were attempting to win. I’ve built two very different teams from the best twelve players to never win a championship and paired them with coaches who’ve yet to win a ring as well.

The Broken Hearts Club

“The Broken Hearts Club” is composed of players who were great for long periods of time, but were also caught up in the tidal wave of a dynasty that they couldn’t quite conquer, despite their best efforts. They are solid fundamentally, by and large good teammates, and were missing just one or two elements around them to push them over the top.

Center: PATRICK EWING

The best center to never win an NBA championship, Ewing was a prominent member of the Jordan victim society, making the NBA finals twice. Michael was playing baseball the first time and had just retired for Ewing’s non-appearance in ’99. Ewing played well in the 1994 finals against Hakeem Olajuwon and the Rockets. But Dream’s supporting cast made more big plays â€“ unsurprising when you consider that Robert Horry and Sam Cassell were playing with Olajuwon. Ewing didn’t play at all against the Spurs in the lockout shortened 1999 finals, following an improbable run with Patrick on the bench from his 8-seeded Knicks â€” who were just happy to be there. Along the way were a myriad of close calls and bad luck, including some Reggie Miller highlights and a brawl with the Miami Heat that took out a team many believe was Patrick Ewing’s best bet to finally beat Jordan’s Bulls. Yet for that era, the last for traditional big men, Patrick was acknowledged as one of the 50 best players in NBA history and the best center to never win a ring.

Ewing had a fantastic turnaround, was a great shot blocker, and played good post defense and solid team defense. On this team, there would be some designed opportunities to give him touches on the block, and he’d make them count. He could also use that jumper at the elbow and off the pick and roll. Accompanied by these teammates, Ewing could very well outshine them all.

Power Forward: KARL MALONE

Karl Malone had to deal with the glut of talent in the West and his reward for getting through the conference was to face Michael Jordan and Co. in the finals. He and John Stockton represented the best point guard-power forward combination to date and were seamlessly competitive year in and year out. The back-to-back finals losses to the Bulls culminated the high point of the Stockton and Malone partnership in the playoffs, but their consistency over the course of 1,412 regular season games together is perhaps their finest achievement. Individually, Karl Malone ranks sixth or higher in eleven different statistical categories: games, points, minutes played, rebounds, and free throws. Malone is also 53rd all-time in blocks, 10th all-time in steals and 43rd all-time in assists.

It would be criminal to separate Malone and Stockton, so you’ll find John and his tight shorts as the point guard for this team. With the two of them running the pick-and-roll, while incorporating Ewing on the block as a much more talented Greg Ostertag, this is a team that can dominate from the elbow in. With Ewing as shot blocking center on defense, and Malone to keep people out of the lane, scoring inside the paint would be difficult for opposing offenses, who’d have to rely on outside jumpers and fast break opportunities. On offense, you’d have a smooth shooting center and a gifted forward who could each switch between working the post and taking elbow jumpers with relative ease. You can’t ask for much more than that from this combination.

