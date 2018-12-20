Coach Jim Boylen Has Taken To Doing Push-Ups With The Struggling Bulls

12.19.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

It’s been a tough month for the Chicago Bulls. Amid a dreadful start to the season, the front office fired Fred Hoiberg and replaced him with assistant Jim Boylen in an effort to shake things up on a team that hadn’t shown many signs of progress in the early going.

But Boylen’s tenure immediately got off to a dubious start as his hard-nosed approach alienated a already disgruntled locker room to the point that they organized what they’re calling a leadership committee in an effort to improve communication between players, coaches, and executives.

If that wan’t bad enough, tensions spill out onto the court earlier this week during a blowout loss to the Thunder on Monday night, with word coming down from league offices today that Robin Lopez, Jerami Grant, and Kris Dunn all got hit with hefty fines for their part in an altercation that got ugly fast.

To add injury to insult, Boylen announced via ESPN on Wednesday that Zach LaVine had suffered a strained ligament in his ankle and would be out 2-4 weeks. So in an effort to raise morale, Boylen got out there with his team at practice to do some push-ups.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSJim BoylenROBIN LOPEZZach LaVine

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.17.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.17.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

12.14.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP