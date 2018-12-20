Coach Jim Boylen Has Taken To Doing Push-Ups With The Struggling Bulls

Getty Image

It’s been a tough month for the Chicago Bulls. Amid a dreadful start to the season, the front office fired Fred Hoiberg and replaced him with assistant Jim Boylen in an effort to shake things up on a team that hadn’t shown many signs of progress in the early going.

But Boylen’s tenure immediately got off to a dubious start as his hard-nosed approach alienated a already disgruntled locker room to the point that they organized what they’re calling a leadership committee in an effort to improve communication between players, coaches, and executives.

If that wan’t bad enough, tensions spill out onto the court earlier this week during a blowout loss to the Thunder on Monday night, with word coming down from league offices today that Robin Lopez, Jerami Grant, and Kris Dunn all got hit with hefty fines for their part in an altercation that got ugly fast.

To add injury to insult, Boylen announced via ESPN on Wednesday that Zach LaVine had suffered a strained ligament in his ankle and would be out 2-4 weeks. So in an effort to raise morale, Boylen got out there with his team at practice to do some push-ups.