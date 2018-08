The best finish in all of the NBA last night went down in Cleveland when the Cavs and Spurs traded potentially game-winning buckets. This C.J. Miles dunk wasn’t one of them, but it was probably the best slam of the night. He drove to his off hand and dunked on basically San Antonio’s entire frontcourt.

