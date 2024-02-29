Sunday’s game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena will hold a little extra significance for the home team, as it will mark the last time that the greatest player in program history plays a regular season game on her home floor. In a statement posted to her Twitter account on Thursday afternoon, Iowa star Caitlin Clark announced that she will forgo her final year of eligibility and enter the 2024 WNBA Draft.

It’s not an especially big surprise that Clark, a two-time unanimous first-team All-American and the reigning National Player of the Year, is headed to the WNBA after this season. She’s presumed to be the overwhelming favorite to go with the No. 1 overall pick, which would mean she joins the Indiana Fever. This marks the second year in a row that the Fever have the top pick in the WNBA Draft, and last year, the team used the selection to acquire Aliyah Boston out of South Carolina — Boston would go on to make the All-Star Game and get named the WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Despite having one more year of eligibility that she can use, Clark has already broken Kelsey Plum’s career Division I women’s scoring record. The all-time Division I record, which is currently held by Pete Maravich, is only 18 points away, and it is presumed that she will eclipse it during the game against the Buckeyes.