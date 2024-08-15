A Fever Fan Had Caitlin Clark Sign Their Two-Week-Old Baby

When you are extremely famous, you will get some strange autograph requests. Caitlin Clark is no stranger to being asked to sign things as she’s become one of the most popular athletes in the country in recent years, and I have no doubt that across her time at Iowa and now in Indiana with the Fever, she’s gotten some strange requests for things to sign.

However, at the Fever’s charity golf outing this week, Clark had a new first when it comes to autograph asks, as a Fever fan presented Clark with their two-week-old baby and asked for an autograph. The best part is when they asked Clark if they wanted to hold her, and she had the initial reaction that many would in that situation of being terrified to hold the very tiny baby that cannot even hold up its head. She did ultimately hold the baby and then signed her onesie, opting not to go the Ricky Bobby route of putting sharpie to forehead.

Clark was asked if that’s the youngest fan she’s given an autograph to, and confirmed it was before asking if signing someone’s ultrasound counted. Being famous seems pretty wild, but Clark always handles it like a pro and that later in life that baby is going to have quite the picture to look back on.