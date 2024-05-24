Caitlin Clark Is Adapting To The WNBA Under An Unforgiving Spotlight

In her first five games as a pro with the Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark has gone through the typical ups and downs of a rookie guard being tasked with running a new offense with new teammates — something that becomes even more difficult as a member of a team that wasn’t very good the prior year. The results have been mixed, with flashes of brilliance interspersed with youthful mistakes and difficulties with the increase in speed and physicality.

In a vacuum, it’s the kind of start to a career you’d expect from a young player. However, Clark exists in a space well beyond most rookies, carrying immense expectations that are now colliding with the reality of her situation as a young player that still has lots to learn and areas of her game that need to grow.

Numerous WNBA stars, past and present, said Clark would not be able to come into the league and simply pick up where she left off in college. Some felt they were hating or jealous of Clark’s popularity, but they were simply telling a general truth that exists across all sports: Young players, even future stars, usually endure some struggles as they adjust to the pro game, and the process of getting comfortable in that new environment takes time.

Time is something Clark is not being afforded by everyone. Clark entered the WNBA with more public attention than any prospect in league history. Her games have been broken TV records for women’s basketball for the past year, but the audience that was once treated to a veteran dominating her level of competition is watching a player at the very beginning of a new learning curve. That has led to inevitable discussion of whether Clark is overrated and overhyped, when her up-and-down start shouldn’t be a surprise or an indictment of what she can become.

Like most young guards in a professional league, the speed and physicality of the game have forced Clark to adapt on both ends of the court. Adding to that is the fact that she didn’t come into the league with a physical advantage in the form of elite size or speed, which Tim Legler pointed out means the process takes even longer for her to fully understand how to deploy her entire skill set at the pro level.

The space she could create to shoot off the bounce in college is more difficult to attain, and defenders are allowed a bit more physicality on the ball to disrupt her dribble. Rotations are crisper and passing windows close quicker, requiring a recalibration of what constitutes a passing lane. The attention defenses pay her hasn’t increased, but the skill of those defenders with eyes on her has, making it more difficult to get to her spots than it was in college. Defensively, she’s dealt with foul trouble in three of her five games, as she has to figure out how to match intensity and physicality without overcompensating and fouling.

On top of all of that, playing against Caitlin Clark means you are provided a fairly unique opportunity at this moment in the WNBA. Her first few games have already broken viewership records for ESPN and ABC. Folks tune in to watch Clark when the game starts, but opposing teams know they have a chance to become the headliners when the final buzzer sounds. That puts the Fever in a strange position, because teams typically aren’t getting up to make sure they have their A-game against an opponent at the bottom of the standings. But with a national stage and well over a million viewers most nights, the Fever’s opponent will find themselves with an opportunity to make quite the statement.

The result has been Clark averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.6 rebounds a night on 40.3/32.6/91.3 shooting splits, with 5.8 turnovers per game through her first five games as a pro. For most rookies, no one would really bat an eye at those numbers, but they are a ways off from her preposterous senior year stat line at Iowa, averaging 31.6/8.9/7.4 on 45.5/37.8/86.0 splits. Four of those games coming against the Sun and Liberty, top-3 teams from a year ago, and while it’s been ugly at times, I think the early gauntlet (which will continue this weekend against the Aces) is a good thing for Clark. She is not someone I worry about losing confidence through early struggles, but instead, this is a very quick crash course in what needs to improve to play with the league’s very best and set off on the work needed to get there. At some point, it was going to happen, and getting that in the first two weeks should allow her and the Fever to get a very clear sense of where they need to get better.