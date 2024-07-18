Caitlin Clark Broke The WNBA Assist Record With 19 Against The Wings

Caitlin Clark is no stranger to setting records on the basketball court, whether that was during her days as a standout at the University of Iowa or at the very beginning of her WNBA career as a member of the Indiana Fever. On Wednesday night, Clark rewrote the record book once again, as the first-year star recorded 19 assists in the Fever’s game against the Dallas Wings, which set the league’s record for the most assists in a single game.

The record was previously held by Courtney Vandersloot, who had 18 assists on two separate occasions during her time with the Chicago Sky. Clark’s previous high for assists in a game as a member of the Fever was 13, which she’s done four times, while her high for assists in a game at Iowa was 18.

Clark didn’t just set up her teammates, as she went for 24 points on 10-for-19 shooting with six rebounds in 40 minutes of work. Aliyah Boston had her best performance of the year for the Fever, as she went for 28 points and eight rebounds, with 19 of those coming off of assists set up by Clark.

Unfortunately for the Fever, the big games by Clark and Boston came in a loss, as the team was not able to overcome big nights by Arike Ogunbowale and Odyssey Sims. As a result, Dallas defended their home court with a 101-93 win going into the All-Star break.