Cam Reddish Saved A Zion Williamson-Less Duke With A Buzzer Beater Against Florida State

01.12.19 31 mins ago

The Duke Blue Devils went on the road on Saturday afternoon, taking on a feisty Florida State squad in Tallahassee. The Blue Devils ended up coming out on top in an absolutely wonderful basketball game, but it hardly came easy, as Duke picked up the victory in thrilling fashion with their best player on the sideline.

Zion Williamson got poked in the eye during the first half of action. After an 11-point, 8-rebound first half, Williamson was sidelined for the remainder of the game.

