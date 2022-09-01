The New York Knicks brought former first-round pick Cam Reddish on board last year in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks. The results were not especially great: Reddish appeared in 15 games in New York last season and averaged 14.3 minutes a night, as it legitimately did not seem like Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau had any interest in playing the former 5-star recruit prior to his getting shut down because of a separated shoulder in March.

As a result, Reddish apparently wants a change in scenery. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Reddish is unhappy with his role in the Big Apple and would like to go somewhere that would provide him more playing time. And apparently, the Los Angeles Lakers have some interest in bringing him on board.

The Post has learned Reddish wants a change of scenery from New York after he was traded there in January and didn’t initially crack the rotation to build confidence. An NBA source said Reddish is looking for a larger role. The Lakers have interest in the 6-foot-8 Reddish and could be part of a three-team deal with Mitchell. If they aren’t included, the Knicks could do a separate deal with Los Angeles, perhaps to recoup a first-round pick they lost in a Utah scenario.

Berman went on to report that a source said “the Knicks didn’t have a plan for him,” which seems pretty evident based on the fact that they gave up a protected first-round pick to acquire him and then played him 14.3 minutes a game.