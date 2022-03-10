cam reddish
Report: Cam Reddish Will Miss The Rest Of The Season With A Separated Shoulder

One of the first trades of 2022 in the NBA saw the New York Knicks send a first round pick and Kevin Knox to Atlanta in exchange for young forward Cam Reddish. The Hawks, with a glut of wing options, were looking to gain some flexibility. Reddish had hoped to be sent to a team he could get more of an opportunity for an increased role, but instead found himself buried on the bench in New York to start his tenure there.

In total, Reddish played in 15 games with the Knicks after arriving midseason, averaging 6.1 points on 41.5/25.8/90.6 shooting splits in an uneven 14.3 minutes per night. On Monday night in Sacramento, Reddish played 16 minutes before suffering a hard fall late in the contest that forced him to leave and kept him out of Wednesday’s win in Dallas as he was getting evaluated. On Thursday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Reddish’s season was done due to a separated shoulder that is expected to require six weeks to heal.

With the Knicks all but eliminated from playoff contention — they are 3.5 games back of the 10-seeded Hawks with 16 games to play — many hoped the end of the season could be an opportunity to see what they had in some of their young talent, including Reddish. Unfortunately for Reddish and the Knicks, that opportunity will no longer be afforded to the third-year forward out of Duke, and the Knicks will have to wait until training camp next fall to get him back on the court with them.

