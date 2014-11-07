Can Gregg Popovich Please Be Mic’d Up For Every Game?

Maybe we’re biased, but the best coach in the NBA needs to have a microphone attached to his lapel during every Spurs game. Gregg Popovich is a national treasure, not just the best reason — outside of going to see where Ozzy Osbourne pissed on the Alamo — to ever go to San Antonio. He was mic’d up for Houston’s cakewalk last night, and while it was largely bereft of any truly quotable Popovich gems, we still want to listen to him on the sidelines for every game.

Whether he’s imploring Austin Daye to shoot because, “that’s what you do best,” insisting to his purposely short-handed team to “play the game” in the huddle, his staccato chorus to “attack, attack, attack,” or when he turned to his resting stars, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili, to explain why Danny Green didn’t get an open three-pointer, we can’t get enough of his grizzled coaching techniques.

It doesn’t matter if he’s cursing out officials, or delighting in how uncomfortable he can make sideline reporters, we could all use a little more Pop in our lives.

Of course, as much as we want this to happen in every Spurs game, we’re guessing Adam Silver and the NBA threatened Popovich and the Spurs with some unholy fine for resting his starters during a nationally televised game, and Popovich finally relented to getting mic’d up for the game as recompense.

