There are a lot of perks to being an NBA superstar. Kawhi Leonard, for instance, has been one of the pioneering figures of a cutting-edge load management philosophy that has allowed him to strategically rest his body throughout the regular season in order to minimize the risk of injury and be as healthy as possible for deep postseason runs.

That wouldn’t be possible without the full consent and cooperation of both the coaching staff and the front office, nor would it work without wholesale buy-in from his teammates, who are put in the awkward position of being subjected to unequal treatment. It’s not the type of luxury that’s afforded to any old player — you need a resume/CV that warrants that level of accommodation and what’s more, points directly to its efficacy.

Fresh off of winning a title and being named Finals MVP with the Toronto Raptors, Kawhi had amassed the capital necessary to negotiate that type of arrangement when he joined the Los Angeles Clippers. And he didn’t stop there: He also had the leverage necessary to orchestrate the trade that brought Paul George in as his running mate, which he’d outlined as a precondition to his signing there.

The notoriously soft-spoken Kawhi had exercised a colossal amount of power and influence, setting up the Clippers to contend and dramatically altering the landscape of the Western Conference … on paper, at least. Much of that hinges on the premise that George is of the same or similar ilk, that his pairing with Kawhi is on par with that of the other elite duo in the same building, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

But what’s become increasingly and painfully clear for Clippers fans is that George appears to be on a different plane than Kawhi. That doesn’t mean Kawhi is above reproach. To be clear, Kawhi was as culpable as anyone for the Clippers’ epic collapse in Orlando. He uncharacteristically wilted in the worst possible moments against the Denver Nuggets as they watched a 3-1 series lead evaporate, appearing disengaged in the deciding Game 7 en route to an abysmal 6-for-22 stat line.

Still, it was George’s sustained struggles throughout the playoffs that were far more prominent. George’s slump was easily one of the worst stretches of his career. There were points when it was historically bad. His three-game skid during the Mavs series — 11.3 points in 38.1 minutes a night while shooting 21.3 percent from the field and 16 percent from three — was nowhere near what you expect out of an All-Star. Yet given the unprecedented circumstances, you could chalk it up as an anomaly. George himself has admitted that, like so many Americans during the pandemic, he was battling mental health issues brought on by isolation and malaise.

The problem is that George has been forced to do a lot of answering for his play the past few seasons. And time and time again, he comes armed with an explanation, whether it’s a comically-oversize ice-pack to remind us about his troubled shoulder, his opponent making a “bad shot,” or in his most recent example, a fundamental mishandling of his talent on the part of his former coach. George joined the All the Smoke podcast this week, during which he complained that Doc Rivers tried to use him last season like he would a Ray Allen or J.J. Redick, i.e. as more of a shooter off of pin-down screens, as opposed to the more free-flowing role that allows him to thrive and properly exploit his skill-set.

As others have pointed out, it’s not an entirely accurate appraisal of what happened last season, but that’s beside the point. Nor is it the first time he’s complained about how he’s been used. George balked at the idea of playing power forward in Indiana, just as the Pacers were attempting to move into the modern era and up the tempo.