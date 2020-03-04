Caris LeVert Erupted For 51 Points In An Overtime Win Over The Celtics

After three quarters on Tuesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets appeared to be in severe trouble against the Boston Celtics. Already operating in a challenging environment on the road, the Nets trailed 84-67 as the fourth quarter arrived and, in short, Brooklyn would be considered a long-shot to close the gap under any circumstances. On this particular night, however, Caris LeVert had other ideas, putting the Nets on his back with the best night of his career in what became a 129-120 overtime victory.

LeVert enjoyed a solid first half, scoring 14 points on 11 shooting possessions, but the former Michigan standout went scoreless in the third quarter as the Nets saw their deficit balloon to the aforementioned 17-point margin. In the fourth quarter, LeVert broke into superhero mode, connecting on a barrage of jumpers and free throws to bring Brooklyn back into the game.

LeVert is COOKING in the 4th QTR! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VCwqpLQaLO — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 4, 2020

That continued with 90 seconds to go, as LeVert connected on a triple to slash the deficit to two.

CLUTCH CARIS. It's your @MaimonidesMC Play of the Game 🎥 pic.twitter.com/qu4yNasSXj — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 4, 2020

Finally, LeVert made the biggest play of the game to that point, drawing a foul with 0.2 seconds to go and knocking down all three free throws to send the game to the extra period.

This just happened. Second straight miracle end to regulation this time #Celtics on wrong end. 3 LeVert FTs after this foul. Unbelievably we're going OT. pic.twitter.com/kV3v9w32SO — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) March 4, 2020

Even before the overtime began, LeVert had already cemented heroic status in this particular game, scoring 26 (!) points in the fourth quarter. He converted seven of his 10 shots from the field while going 4-for-6 from beyond the arc and 8-for-11 on free throws in the period, almost singlehandedly saving the day for Brooklyn.