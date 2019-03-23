Getty Image

The Brooklyn Nets have a bright future, but before they get there, they have to focus on an encouraging present. Brooklyn is currently sitting at 38-36 on the year, good enough for the seven spot in the Eastern Conference. While no one expects the Nets to be a legitimate championship contender when the playoffs roll around, they’re a good, exciting basketball team that might annoy a higher seed.

Still, it’s hard not to see how Brooklyn’s young players have developed this year and be excited about the future. It also helps that the Nets have a metric ton of cap space heading into the summer and are expected to be aggressive in free agency while pursuing the biggest names on the market.

That played a role in some people on social media cracking jokes over Kevin Durant’s newest off-court project. Durant’s Thirty Five Ventures teamed up with Alaska Airlines and Uninterrupted to make “Fly By,” described by AdWeek as a “the original three-part series is an intimate, personal tour of some of the cities that NBA players call home.” The first episode, featuring Durant and Quinn Cook touring San Francisco, already hit he internet. Another will have Kyle Kuzma show off Los Angeles.