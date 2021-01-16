Caris LeVert was a man in demand earlier this week, with the now-former Brooklyn Nets guard getting moved to the Houston Rockets in the James Harden deal before getting flipped to the Indiana Pacers. He’s a fascinating fit in the Pacers’ backcourt, but we’ll have to wait to see how he pairs with Malcolm Brogdon in Nap Town.

Indiana announced on Saturday evening that LeVert, while undergoing a physical upon his arrival with team, is going to be out indefinitely after a “small mass” was discovered on his left kidney. There is no word on specifics, but the team announced that he will undergo further testing to determine what is going on.

“On behalf of my family and myself, we want to thank the Indiana Pacers for their support and guidance,” LeVert said in a statement. “We are grateful for their extreme thoroughness during the physical process and I am looking forward to joining the team and being part of this great organization as soon as possible.”

Hopefully any and all testing reveals that this is nothing particularly worrisome and LeVert is able to stay happy and healthy moving forward. The 26-year-old averaged 18.5 points and a career-high six assists in 12 games with the Nets prior to his trade.