Carlos Boozer Plans To Play Overseas If Lockout Continues

As the NBA lockout lingers on like a bad hangover, more overseas talk continues to infiltrate the media airwaves. Carlos Boozer will pursue signing with a foreign club if the NBA fails to start on time. Boozer noted that his time spent with Team USA changed his life, an experience that has contributed to his decision to play overseas. And you can’t blame the guy. Boozer loves the game and will go anywhere in the world to continuing playing. And oh by the way, the pay ain’t bad either … Speaking of playing overseas, Orlando Magic power forward Earl Clark has signed with Zhejiang of the Chinese Basketball Association. His contract – a one-year deal – with keep him in through the entire 2011-2012 season. Though the details of the contract have yet to be released, it’s estimated to be in the high six-figures. Though Clark hasn’t proven himself in the NBA, he absolutely has the skills. Maybe a year in China will kick start a new career for him, a fresh slate if you will. Maybe he’ll come back a more mature player, someone whose prepared to dedicate himself to the game and take advantage of the natural gifts he’s been given. You know, like so many other athletes in the league … The guy on the other side of Matt Barnes‘ fist has spoken up. Dillon Sabia, the dude who ordered the knuckle sandwhich during the San Francisco Pro-Am, said Barnes was “a little whiner” and “being really immature.” Not surprising being that Barnes is a seven-time First-Team All Stand-There-And-Argue-With-The-Ref-Instead-Of-Getting-Back-On-D selection. More than likely, Barnes just did what he always does: start s— as an instigator. It’s one of his gifts … Andre Drummond, the No. 11 player in High School Hoop’s Top 50, has narrowed his list of possible destinations to five. His list includes Connecticut (the favorites), Kentucky, Georgetown, Louisville and West Virginia. Drummond is not expected to make a decision until spring, but if we were fans of any of these five schools, we’d start praying. Karma, church, good deeds, we’d do it all if we were you. This kid is a program changer, even though he’ll only be there for one year … Fun fact about Andrew Bogut – he hates reality television. Bogut tweeted: If someone I’m dating or married too ever goes on a reality show while I’m with them, they will be newly single and on a reality show… We don’t blame you Andrew, reality TV sucks. It’s totally scripted. Your basically watching non-actors act out a terrible script. It’s making us angry just discussing it. Having said that, we’re all in if she’s making Jersey Shore money … Anthony Randolph has decided to go back to LSU to get his degree. And according to Yahoo! Sports’ Marc Spears, Randolph is looking to join a fraternity. And why not? Who needs practice when you can get drunk every night and yell at freshman (even though it probably wouldn’t be that type of frat)? It’s not like Randolph’s game needs work or anything … A few days ago, we wrote a piece on Bonzi Wells and some random players we had man-crushes on. Then out of nowhere, someone alerted us to this picture of Victor Page, who was the ultimate college man-crush. Page was the other half of the Georgetown backcourt next to Alley I and he could play. Now, he’s being charged with fourth-degree burglary and looks like he’s had his share of troubles … And finally, Vince Carter. See, you probably thought we were going to bash Vinsanity. Nope. This is a positive story. So ruthless you fans are these days. Bunch of glass-half-empties. Anyway, Mr. Afraid To Take The Ball To The Hoop donated $2.5 million to his former alma mater (North Carolina). The money will go to the Carolina Basketball Family Fund and help renovate offices as well as support operating endowments for future years to come … We’re out like Victor Page.
Really Boozer? Really dude? you can barely make it through the NBA PRE-season without an injury you son of a b!tch!!!! you better not get hurt.
And trust me, he ain’t doing it for the love of the game, more so for the love of the GREEN.
On a HS note: I watched the Adidas nations games. Andre Drummond is a big dude and he looks really good vs the other kids. But he also reminds me a lot of Kwame Brown mixed with Greg Oden. So the potiential is there, he just has a lot of work to do. I wouldn’t call him a program changer though, that’s a bit much. Especially considering he’ll be there for only one year and the entire time he’ll be trying to sell himself as the #1 pick. Not so much trying to win games.
Am I the only bulls fan that hopes he does something to void his contract?
I’d really be surprised if Boozer COULD get a job overseas. Who really needs an undersized powerforward who is injury prone, only plays enough to get some stats and has less heart than Vince Carter? Guy would probably sign, cash the first cheque, get hurt and then ride the bench until the play offs…then play just good enough to let his team lose.
Hopefully he does go overseas and get hurt for a while…
@control
I didn’t want to wish injury on him because that seems a little to personal lol.
But like @overpowered wrote, I would love for him to do something that voids his……$85 MILLION(!!!) contract.
I still get mad every time i read that. $85 Million…. with Dwight Howard about to become a FA and Derrick Rose about to Re-Up, the Bulls gave Boozer $85 Mill. only to watch him b!tch up in the playoffs.
Maybe he gets kidknapped overseas, sorta like Tropic Thunder. Then Coach K, Chris Duhon, and Loul Deng go over to save him, but never make it back lol
Has anyone checked if Carlos Boozer has lost all the $70 million the Jazz payed him? His $75 million contract with the Bulls does not count for as long as there is a lockout.
Here is a nice tidbit on how Boozer loves the mighty dollar. This came from former Duke teammate Jay Williams on Boozer’s house which Prince once rented.
“Supposedly, Prince changed the front gate to the Prince sign, he changed the master bedroom to a hair salon, he changed the streaming blue waters that led to the front door to purple water, he knocked out walls, he changed the molding on top of the ceiling. Booz was livid. So pissed off, so angry … He put his Purple Rain stamp on it … Booz was like, ‘I was getting ready to go over there and beat this little man down.’ And dude was just like ‘Here, Boozer, here is a little check for about a million, it’ll take care of everything, get it back the way you want it.’ And Booz was like , ‘This little man is cool as hell.'”
@ Vince – UNC does NOT need your money….but I understand tax implications…
@ Dime – y’all got lazy. Anthony Davis ain’t 6’8 188lbs no more and Andre Drummond is [www.nbadraft.net] ‘s
number 1 NBA prospect for the next draft so how is he the #11 ranked prepster?
C’mon, y’all. Nuthin else goin on right now. Try harder…
Just became Witness today. Nike zoom soldier iv.
Shoes are comfortable and grat looking, but durability could be an issue. After all, it’s nike’s product
the first line of the title “Carlos Boozer Plans To Play” is a contradiction in itself
I guess I ain’t the only one, boozer isnt looking to play just to play. He looks to get PAID. That’s it.
boozer is a money-whore. I’m not sayin its a bad thing but it’s not 100% good. For instance, dude played with lebron durin lbj’s rookie season, instead of staying there and being lbj’s running mate, he bolts for the huge contract in utah. ( [sports.espn.go.com] )
then when his utah contract was up, he found himself considering free agency or opting in to the final year of his utah contract. The final year of that deal was lucrative, so of course he signs a 1yr extension with them ([articles.sfgate.com]) just to leave for the bulls and take another long million-dollar-filled contract.
he doesn’t show commitment with teams. just pay him the most and he’ll go. so the nba wont pay him this season, no doubt he’ll be in hong kong or somewhere lookin for that next mil.
wouldnt it be more of a news flash if we reported on players NOT interested in playing overseas? i know its slow and all, but every day its like Player X might look into a foreign league.” i dont really care until they sign a contract.
i sincerely apologize for the hate though, i just wish they would fix the dang CBA so we have a season.
Here’s a million dollars Carlos. Now go purify yourself in the waters of Lake Minnetonka
chapelle show?
Cosign K-Dizzle
Anthony Davis hasn’t been 6’8″ 188 for a minute. Lol
and Drummond has been the #1 for at LEAST a month, but i think it’s closer to 2-months. I’m aware that there are other prep rankings where he may not be #1 but he hasn’t but #11 for a while either… on ANY ranking that I’m aware of. I know school is out for summer, but damn Dime… do some homework.
^ That’s my 2-cents regarding Smack for the day. I ain’t going to bother with this DIME site for a bit… for two reasons. 1) That imposter nigga straight up ruined the site for me. And 2) someone very close to me passed away last night, so real life will take priority over basketball opinions.
Fellas, if that copycat nigga comes on here over the next few days using my name, snuff that nigga out… ignore “me”. I’m just giving you guys the heads up. For all I know, each one of the posts made today were him…. they all look legit, but just having the slight possibility that it could be him is a bitch. Yesterday he posted as 5 or 6 of us. We all got real life situations to deal with and we come here for some kind of release when we discuss our ball opinions…. it’s stupid that i have to defend “my opinion” when some dude is pretending to be me, posting shit AS ME.
@DIME, if you want to keep your site traffic alive, especially during this lockout, you will do something about your message boards. Seriously, check the IPs of the people visiting the site… I’m pretty damn sure I’m near the top of the list (at least during work hours). I’m always clicking around your site, even the older articles. Imposters aren’t doing you a favor. If nothing is done, then i’ll be done here. <– I'm sure my boss will appreciate it. If that imposter does try to post as me again, someone who is grieving over the loss of a loved one, then FUCK that nigga. and if DIME doesn't do shit to defend the integrity of this otherwise great site… fuck you too.
Done.
RIP
Love
Earl Clark has all the physical gifts but no bball IQ. What’s funny is that there two (2) on the wolves roster in Randoph and Darko.
With all that they’re born with, it must be weird how other players are both jealous and sorry for them…
One more thing since he posted above, after a lengthy absence…
@ Bieber…. I apologize if it’s not you, but that copycat who was posting over the last couple of days seemed to write just like you in his earlier posts…. just saying…
Out.
I’m not a boozer fan or even a bulls fan for that matter, but people always think the grass is greener on the other side.
the bulls coveted bosh. Would they be happier with him than carlos?
I never cared one way or the other for Boozer, but I watched him miss AT LEAST 20 layups against the Heat in the playoffs.
That shit matters when you lose the last four games by 10, 11, 8 and 3 points.
How does anyone still trust booz after he bounced on the cavs while it was reported he verbally agreed to resign w them to the owner? Not hatin on him tho.. Life is money and the more u get the better u feel. Maybe it’s just my dumbass but I dunno if I’d sell my word for that money tho.. Might have just not said anything actually n waited for free agency. I remember these playoffs n watching a bulls heat game w my boy who is a huge bulls fan and seeing boozer not finish one damn layup at the rim!! He finished w good stats that game still and they lost, so yeah.. This is why I don’t put weight into stats. Players like boozer avg a 20/10 or close to it but do nuthin to benefit the team!!
@JAY
sorry for the loss homeboy.. Just had one of mine a few weeks ago so I feel ya man.. Life ain’t promised I guess yet we all take it for granted but that’s just the way it is..
Damn I can’t hate this lock out shit.. Considering a new sport just to get my fix.. Suggestions anyone? Haha regardless it won’t be the NBA so it’ll feel like a crackhead drinking popov.. Still get sumthin but it doesn’t feel as good..
JAY – It always sucks, best wishes for you.
I will always hate on Boozer for how he stiffed Cleveland. I feel for Chigaorilla and the Bulls fans because Chicago overpaid for him. He’s a nice player if you aren’t counting on him to come through in the clutch or convert more than 50% of his wide open layups though. And really, who wouldn’t be pissed at a guy renovating a house that you are renting to him. Especially in purple shit.
LA Baller – I would suggest the Dodger, but they suck. You could watch soccer, but pulling out your fingernails is more enjoyable than that. There’s a free UFC fight on Sunday, and a good one coming at the end of the month on PPV. Other than that, you’re screwed.
*Dodgers
@JAY – hey, hope you bear the loss quickly. Sorry to hear.
Honestly, I’ve never even seen Boozer play that much. Playing in Cleveland and Utah while I live on the East coast will do that.
But I’m sure that I’ll have some people nodding emphatically when I say, “I was all ready for him to take the pressure off of Derrick Rose vs. the Heat, and I waited…and waited…and waited…”
Now I understand. Go Mavs haha
2 jay: i ACTUALLY did see someone accuse me of being an “imposter” but if you rmemeber , i had beef with EN FUEGO a while ago, so i steered clear of any drama. i didn’t even wanna respond to the accusation so i left it alone. i’m responding to you because you’re apologizing for stiffing me as the culprit. sorry to hear about your loss. and for the record man, i haven’t been away to long..i posted in an article like 3 or 4 days ago: [dimemag.com] just for record. i wanted to clear my name, but i also didn’t wanna get involved. take care JAY if you’re going away for a while. it’s better to clear your mind and stay away from the bullshitt. get betta.
Im a huge Bulls fan and we did covet Bosh and I have thought about that question Bosh or Boozer.
I think its a pretty easy answer though, Bosh all day. More durable, more consistant jumper, their both weak as shit down low so thats a wash, my left pinky is better at D than Boozer so I’d take bosh there.
Bosh looks bad because hes playing along side 2 of the greatest players in the world that command the ball, where as hes probably top 15-20 player in the L.
But I dont hate on Boozer for chasing money…I mean this is how he’s making a living so if someone is offering hime more money I would expect him to take it.
let’s not completely throw boozer under the bus. i mean dude is pretty respectable. all star i believe. and do not sleep on dude’s post moves. Bosh however, i cannot say the same. as a power forward, he is doing an injustice to that name. he complained about playing center because he can’t even be the definition-PF. more jump shots than hook shots. More floaters than dunks. boozer at least can back you down. at least he has some meat on his bones. his injury hampered his mobility. but all that said, i would take bosh all day too. because for his weaknesses, his strengths make him the more valued player.
Booze used to be one of my favourite players at cleveland, and even when he stiffed them to go to the Jazz, I still liked the dude. I’m a huge bulls fan, always have been(Pip is my all time favourite player), so when they signed Booze, I was loving it! Even with the broken hand before the season started I thought, the bulls are gonna be even better when Booze comes back……… But after watching him against Miami, I lost faith in him. 09/10 playoffs against the Lakers he was the same, but at least he rebounded better. Any time my boys would hate on him, i’d always think of some way to defend him. I don’t have that now. The guy can ball, but this whole past season it doesn’t seem like he has any lift. I dunno whether it’s true that he had injuries that were limiting him, but either way, i hated watching that series. I still like Booze and respect his game, but he NEEDS to step up when asked to. He had one decent game against Miami, but he still wasn’t that efficient. Anyway rant over, just needed to say.
Boozer sits 4th quarter, Bulls go on a huge run and close the game.
Boozer doesn’t defend, he does not hustle, he plays dirty.
Boozer commits the same offensive foul almost every game by using his offhand as a guard while shooting.
Boozers offense consists of creating space and taking a 50/50 jumpshot, or if he is in the post he MIGHT do a good move. This is as effective as Boozer gets. His rebounds are nothing, any other similar physique player will get the same boards.
Boozer is TRASH and was injured for significant amounts of time through out the season. I will give Boozer away for free, I don’t want anything for him. I don’t wanna even see him play on another team. gtfo the league.
When Carlos Boozer missed the 1st month of the season, Taj Gibson stepped in and played well. When he first came into the league, he was primarilya used for defense only. However, Taj has improved his game on the offensive side too. Bulls fans know what I am talking about. His post game is vastly underrated and he has above average finish around the basket. His jumpshot has also improved as well as his overall inside game. He also rebounds. Everything he does on offense is solid. He is your hard working lunch pail type of guy.
Overall, he is solid on offense. Not great but solid.
On defense, he is a million times better than Boozer. I think when push comes to shove, and you combine defense, offense, and intangibles, Taj Gibson is a better player than Boozer.
Because of this, I think that the Bulls should trade Boozer in the off-season
Jeez Big Island!! Don’t hold back ;) I think the Bulls would like to trade Boozer in the off season, but at the same time, they’ve just invested alot of money in him just over a year ago, so they won’t want to seem like they made a mistake. They’ll also be hoping that he has a healthy year and lives up to his wages. In reality no team is going to want to take Boozer being that he’s now 30 (I think or will be before the year is out), injury prone and wilts when the pressures on. The Bulls are going to be stuck with him, unless they trade away a major piece of the team as well (Noah/Deng). I think the Bulls will keep him around for this season (If there is one!!!), and see what happens by trade deadline. If there’s a chance Rose doesn’t look like he can re-up (Because of CBA etc), they will make any deal to move Boozer off their books, so’s they can keep the MVP.
oh yeah, and totally agree on Taj
excerpt from bear: “The Bulls are going to be stuck with him, unless they trade away a major piece of the team as well (Noah/Deng).”
@ big island: after reading your rant in post 28, in reference to bear’s #29, if you were bulls gm, would you pull the trigger on getting wade if you had to give the heat, noah/boozer/taj?
you still will have deng, and your back court will be rose, wade, with deng.
Sorry fellas, #28 wasn’t me.
Beiber – It would depend on who else they offered with Wade. The only one I wouldn’t want to part with is Noah. I don’t know if Wade and Rose together is any different than Wade and Lebron, but I wouldn’t give a damn if I were Chicago. But they need to keep Noah if possible.
Post 21 wasn’t me either. That’s so crazy. But you guys want to know something so twilight-zone-y ? post 28 wasn’t me, but I AGREE WITH EVERYTHING SAID !!!! I freaking hate boozer. Cleveland, remain strong !!
@post #28
You hit it on the head. Boozer is a waste of space. I would actually take Brandon Bass or Jason Thompson over him. Same type of production for less money. If Boozer was a good defender in any sort of way (positional or getting blocks/steals) I would be ok with him. But he is like a DH hitter in baseball. Strickly there for offense. He may as well be a 6th man.
Thanks…but it wasn’t me. Yet like I said in post 33, I agree with everything written there. That guy is a genius. He/she knew what they were talking about. I tip my hat.
I actually do tip my hat to Big Island Jr. I don’t know what I post anymore.
How can ANYONE be mad Carlos Boozer for chasing money. The dude grew up in Alaska. You can complain about not having much growing up all you want. They don’t even have the Sun for a chunk of the year. And it is cold year round. Also, to best of my knowledge, they don’t have a popeyes that delivers. So excuse him for wanting money so he can buy houses in warmer parts of the country.
I’m not mad that he’s chasing money, just with the fact that he has the tools to be able to make a huge impact for his team, yet doesn’t seem to. Loads of players chase money, but i just think when they should live up to their “worth”