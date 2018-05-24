Getty Image

For Carmelo Anthony, the Hoodie Melo phenomenon over the summer might have been the high water mark for the 2017-18. Especially when the low point is becoming the butt of a startling number of jokes and memes on social media after his performance in the playoffs for the Thunder.

Anthony’s season in Oklahoma City was one full of highs and lows. At one point, the Thunder boasted the best defensive rated team in the league. Then Andre Roberson got hurt, and all of the defensive warts became clear as the Thunder finished the season crashing and burning against the Utah Jazz in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

One can always rely upon the internet to add insult to injury (in this case Anthony’s pride). An NBA meme account on Instagram declared that fellow NBA veteran Kyle Korver was a better player in the league than the aforementioned Anthony. Anthony, always one with a decently manicured social media presence took time to respond.