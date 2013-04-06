Carmelo Anthony Has 131 Points In 3 Games; The Lakers Get A Last-Second Win

If you made Carmelo Anthony into a Mortal Kombat character, he’d have it all. You could give him some knives, a couple of devastating 360 kicks, maybe even fire-breathing capabilities. But as all gamers know, no matter how nasty you are at putting characters on their asses, you still have to save your energy… can’t be in there button mashing. That’s the only thing New Yorkers are worried about right now. They want to start the playoffs tomorrow before this energy/run dries up. … After knocking off Milwaukee 101-83 last night, the Knicks have won 11 games in a row and have a firm grasp on the No. 2 seed in the East (1.5 games up on Indiana, two in the loss column). And ‘Melo is on the nastiest killing spree since Patrick Batman in American Psycho. He has 131 points now in his last three games, putting up 41 last night in addition to a season-high 14 rebounds. The Knicks were actually down nine at the half before someone lit a firecracker under them. Fittingly, the quarter ended on a Jason Kidd half-court banker, giving New York 42 points in 12 minutes (their highest-scoring quarter of the entire season). But still, at one point in the third quarter, Anthony and J.R. Smith (30 points, 10 boards) had combined to shoot 21-35 (the rest of the team was 8-29), and had 55 of the team’s 73 points. Where’s the help? … Milwaukee might’ve lost, but at least they looked good doing it, rocking their alternative blood red away jerseys, probably the most underrated uniforms in the league. And did you catch Iman Shumpert? Dude had the adidas logo shaved into the back of his head. Somewhere Anthony Mason is smiling … Anthony is closing in on that scoring title, and the “I don’t want it… no actually, I really want it” back-n-forth between ‘Melo and Kevin Durant will be an interesting subplot to the final weeks of the regular season. KD held up his end as well last night, pumping in 34 as OKC ran away from Indiana in the second half, 97-75. He sparked the 9-0 OKC run that started the fourth and turned the ultimate Pacers special — a slow game with both teams having mud wrestling contests underneath the basket — into a 14-point Thunder runaway. … Twice in the second quarter, Hasheem Thabeet gave Tyler Hansbrough a couple of pimp slaps across the face. The second one happened on a rebound where Tyler fell on the floor with his face all mushed up. Hasheem got a T for it, and Hansbrough had so much blood he had to change his jersey. … On Orlando’s final possession of a one-point loss in Chicago, Beno Udrih (27 points, seven assists) went to the rack and inexplicably tried to spin with two Chicago players on him. The ball ended up in enemy hands, and Beno ended up on his ass looking like a fool. The lesson, as always: don’t be isolating Beno Udrih for game-winners on the road. … We noted during yesterday’s Smack that Michigan’s Trey Burke was named the AP Player of the Year. Yesterday morning, he earned another individual distinction after it was announced he was the Bob Cousy Collegiate Point Guard of the Year. Burke is probably the most important player in the Final Four this weekend — if he doesn’t play well, the Wolverines have no shot — and reminds nearly everyone of Damian Lillard. Too bad Seth Davis says someone else will win Rookie of the Year next season … Speaking of the Final Four, the tip-offs are set for tonight. It’ll be 6:09 ET for Louisville and Wichita State, with Syracuse and Michigan to follow at 8:49 ET. Here’s why we think it’ll be Michigan and Louisville advancing to Monday night … Meanwhile, in some bad injury news, it was confirmed last night that Danilo Gallinari is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Gallinari hurt it during Denver’s Thursday night win over Dallas. … Keep reading to hear what happened when Avery Bradley got all up in Kyrie Irving’s business …
Carmelo Anthony Has 131 Points In 3 Games; The Lakers Get A Last-Second Win
