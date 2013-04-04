Carmelo Anthony Has 90 Points In His Last 2 Games; The Best High School Players Show Out

After Carmelo Anthony hung 50 points on the Miami Heat, we asked whether he was filming his own “Better Basketball: How To Score From Deep” DVD. And again, last night, we don’t think Spike Lee was putting together any “Carmelo Doin’ Work” videos, but someone really should’ve capitalized off this. Anthony was clipping the wings off the Hawks, and had an assembly line of defenders getting buckets in the face. … The Knicks ran away with their 10th-straight win, 95-82, and in the last two games, Anthony now has 90 points. He’s made 35 of 53 shots during that span and pretty much all of them have been outside of the paint. For Atlanta’s sake, let’s hope they don’t draw the Knicks in the first round because Anthony would make quick work of them. He beasted all of them, rotating between when they went small with DeShawn Stevenson to big with Josh Smith to even when they went to the ankle undertaker in Dahntay Jones. They all got the business … Jeff Green had another monster night in Boston’s 98-93 survival against the Pistons. Green played over 42 minutes, scored 34 points, had four blocks, and made the biggest shot of the game: a triple from the corner with about 40 seconds left that rattled in to make it a five-point Celtic lead. And he did it all while showing less emotion than a tortoise. … With a minute left and Boston hanging on to a three-point lead, Brandon Knight airballed a wide open layup with no defenders around him. Still, his night didn’t come close to touching Charlie Villanueva‘s. Charlie V went 2-for-17 from the floor, didn’t make a single triple in eight tries… and yet he took a trio of three-pointers in the last minute. Whose idea was that? … Is there a good player that gets more overlooked than Greg Monroe (24 points, 17 rebounds)? It’s almost like half of the NBA’s fanbase doesn’t even know he exists, and he’s had one of the quietest seasons possible even though he’s one of just three guys (David Lee, Al Horford) averaging at least 15 points, nine boards and three dimes … The Wizards have been really good lately, thanks mostly to John Wall suddenly turning into a monster. But every now and again, we get evidence that they are still, in fact, the Washington Wizards. Last night they lost in Toronto by 10 after scorching the nets for 28 total points in the second half. This came after they went on a 14-0 run in the second quarter to turn a close game into a romp. Wall had 20, but missed 12 of 17 shots, and the offense sputtered to a halt in the second half. The perfect play to symbolize their night? In the second quarter, Kevin Seraphin threw an outlet pass out of bounds. Yet it wasn’t his fault. A.J. Price literally tripped over his own feet and fell on his face … And did you see the Mike Rice mixtape yesterday? The more we think about it, the worse it gets. We had some crazy coaches in high school, and there were some verbal lashings and things like that, but we were never getting pushed from behind or dodging flying basketballs. This is going to be Mike Rice in 10 years … Keep reading to hear about the McDonald’s All American Game …
