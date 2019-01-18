Getty Image

Last we saw Carmelo Anthony, he was clanging jumpers left and right on his way to a 1-for-11 shooting performance on Nov. 8 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. That would be his last game in a Houston Rockets uniform, putting a swift end to the Melo experiment in Texas. We haven’t heard much from the former NBA scoring champ since then, but a new report indicates that Anthony’s career hasn’t come to an end quite yet. In fact, he could be back in the NBA by the trade deadline.

Per The Athletic, Anthony has “multiple options available” and is expected to choose his next destination ahead of the Feb. 7 trade deadline. Anthony, who signed a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the Rockets over the summer, could either be traded or simply waived by team.

There’s no word on which teams are interested, but ever since Anthony and the Rockets came to a mutual parting, Anthony’s name has been tied to the Los Angeles Lakers because of his friendship with one LeBron James. It appears the Lakers still have some interest in bringing Anthony in, though they’d have to do some complicated maneuvering.