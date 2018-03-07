Getty Image

At the age of 33, Carmelo Anthony is operating in the post-prime stage of his career and, as a result, the Oklahoma City Thunder forward isn’t quite the dominant scorer that he once was. With that in mind, it may be easy for some younger NBA fans to forget just how effective Anthony was for a long time.

On Tuesday evening, a reminder surfaced when Anthony surpassed Jerry West for 20th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Anthony entered the game against the Houston Rockets needing just five points to tie West and, within the first quarter, the stage was set for a bit of history.

.@carmeloanthony joins the top 20 all-time NBA scorers. He just passed Jerry West. #StayMe7O pic.twitter.com/XXYDb8YXbR — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) March 7, 2018

Almost immediately, Anthony’s friend and NBA Draft classmate LeBron James hopped on Twitter to send along his congratulations.