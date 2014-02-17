Carmelo Anthony Sets New All-Star Game Record For Three-Pointers

02.16.14 4 years ago

The stars on hand in New Orleans tonight were scoring in bundles of points so fast, it was hard to keep track of all the dunks and alley-oops. They set an All-Star record for the most points in the first half, but with all the high-flying hijinks, it was hard to notice another all-star game record. Carmelo Anthony made history tonight, even though a lot of people in the arena didn’t comprehend the moment when it happened.

All-Star game records are more difficult to remember than regular season and playoff records. It’s only a single weekend a year, so we forget. But Carmelo Anthony hit more three-pointers in the 63rd annual All-Star game than any player before him. He was 8-of-14 from deep on the night, besting the previous high of six. Mark Price hit six three-pointers in the first half of the 1993 iteration, which is still the record for a half. But with

Here’s Melo’s three-point shot chart from the record-breaking night:

