Caron Butler And Shawn Marion Competed In A Steak Cookoff Judged By Gordon Ramsay

01.15.19 1 hour ago

The NBA is taking basketball abroad this week, as hoops fans in England will get the opportunity to watch the New York Knicks and the Washington Wizards square off in London on Thursday. It’s a really cool opportunity, not just for fans to get to watch two NBA teams face off, but also for those who make the trip across the pond who get to experience English culture.

For example, retired NBA-ers Caron Butler and Shawn Marion, who both traveled abroad, could have theoretically witnessed the most powerful piece of English culture that has been shared with Americans: Getting yelled at by Gordon Ramsay because you didn’t cook a dang steak the right way. That’s because the pair participated in a cooking contest, one which was judged by former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp and the guy who once had to eat chicken wrapped shrimp at a failing restaurant on Long Island for his hit television show Kitchen Nightmares.

The downside for those of us who like to watch Ramsay lose his mind is that both Butler and Marion are pretty good in the kitchen, as the pair had a steak cookoff in which Ramsay was rather impressed.

Around The Web

TAGSCARON BUTLERGORDON RAMSAYSHAWN MARION

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 6 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.14.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.14.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.11.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.07.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP