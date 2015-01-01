LeBron James Will Be Sidelined Two Weeks With Knee, Back Strains

01.01.15 4 years ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced that LeBron James will be sidelined for the next two weeks with left knee and low back strains.

The four-time MVP underwent further evaluation by team doctors yesterday which revealed the true extent of his injuries. Here’s the full statement from the Cavaliers’ official website:

LeBron James was evaluated yesterday at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health by Richard D. Parker, MD, Cavaliers Head Team Physician. Tests included physical exam, radiographs and a MRI, the results of which revealed left knee and low back strains. These conditions will be treated via a multimodal approach consisting of anti-inflammatories, rehabilitation, training room treatments, and rest. LeBron is currently projected to be Out for the next 2 weeks.

James missed last night’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks with knee soreness, the same ailment that prevented him from playing in a mid-December showdown with Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 30 year-old has complained of nagging back pain since training camp.

The 18-14 Cavaliers have lost three straight games and fallen to fifth-place in the Eastern Conference. They have seven games over the next fourteen days, including home tilts versus the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets and a road contest against the Golden State Warriors.

