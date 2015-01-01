LeBron James Will Be Sidelined Two Weeks With Knee, Back Strains

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced that LeBron James will be sidelined for the next two weeks with left knee and low back strains.

The four-time MVP underwent further evaluation by team doctors yesterday which revealed the true extent of his injuries. Here’s the full statement from the Cavaliers’ official website:

LeBron James was evaluated yesterday at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health by Richard D. Parker, MD, Cavaliers Head Team Physician. Tests included physical exam, radiographs and a MRI, the results of which revealed left knee and low back strains. These conditions will be treated via a multimodal approach consisting of anti-inflammatories, rehabilitation, training room treatments, and rest. LeBron is currently projected to be Out for the next 2 weeks.

James missed last night’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks with knee soreness, the same ailment that prevented him from playing in a mid-December showdown with Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 30 year-old has complained of nagging back pain since training camp.

The 18-14 Cavaliers have lost three straight games and fallen to fifth-place in the Eastern Conference. They have seven games over the next fourteen days, including home tilts versus the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets and a road contest against the Golden State Warriors.

