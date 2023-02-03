Tensions flared in the third quarter of Thursday night’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Memphis Grizzlies. Donovan Mitchell and Dillion Brooks got into it with one another after Brooks hit Mitchell below the belt, the Cavaliers star unsurprisingly reacted strongly to the whole thing, and players and coaches from both teams sprinted in to break up the ensuing fracas.

Spida and Dillon Brooks get CHIPPY 😳 pic.twitter.com/jGhYHa8VAS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2023

Brooks was contested at the rim by Evan Mobley while the Cavaliers were up, 81-76, with 5:48 left in the third. The ball landed in Mitchell’s hands, at which point Brooks rolled over and smacked Cleveland’s All-Star guard below the belt with his left hand.

Mitchell was not a fan of the maneuver by Brooks, who was called for a foul. After he fell to the ground, Mitchell threw the ball at Brooks, and while the Grizzlies wing was not in any rush to get off the ground, Mitchell sprung to his feet and shoved Brooks, which led to things really popping off. Brooks got shoved to the ground and appeared to get tackled as he was trying to get up by a Grizzlies assistant, and eventually, everyone was able to get separated.

Both Mitchell and Brooks were eventually ejected after the situation was reviewed. If there is any additional punishment, we should hear about that in the coming days.