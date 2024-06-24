The Cavaliers Are Hiring Kenny Atkinson As Their Next Head Coach

The Cleveland Cavaliers face a fascinating summer, as Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley are eligible for extensions and there are trade rumblings in some form about their other co-stars in Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen. With the 2024 NBA Draft looming on Wednesday night and free agency starting this coming Sunday, we are rapidly approaching the time when Cleveland will have to make firm decisions on who they will build around for the future.

That meant it was important to wrap up their coaching search soon, having fired J.B. Bickerstaff after getting bounced in the second round by the eventual NBA champion Boston Celtics. James Borrego and Kenny Atkinson were long considered the frontrunners for the position, with Borrego at times noted as the favorite, but ultimately the Cavs chose to go with the Warriors assistant and former Nets head coach in Atkinson.

ESPN Sources: The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson as the franchise’s next head coach and sides are working on a contract that’s expected to be completed soon. pic.twitter.com/x60kBtvQDQ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2024

According to Shams Charania, Joe Vardon, and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, Atkinson became the focal point of the search after owner Dan Gilbert got involved last week. Atkinson compiled a 118-190 record in just under four seasons as the head coach of the Nets from 2016 to 2020, leading them to a 2019 playoff appearance. Atkinson was reportedly let go in Brooklyn at the behest of the Nets new stars at the time, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and has spent the last four years as a lead assistant with the Clippers and Warriors.

With Atkinson on board, the Cavs can start to have full conversations about their roster’s future and begin plotting out their offseason and where they feel they need to make moves and who they want to give more time.