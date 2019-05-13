The Basketball World Reacted To The Cavs Hiring John Beilein

The Cleveland Cavaliers have their next head coach, and he’s a bit of a surprise pick. Michigan Wolverines head men’s basketball coach John Beilein will leave the college ranks to turn pro himself this fall, the shocking news of his leaving Ann Arbor coming early on Monday.
News of Beilein leaving Michigan is certainly not what was expected from the Cavs coaching vacancy, though Beilein had recieved interest in coaching in the NBA last year. Shortly after the news broke of his deal with the Cavs, Beilein shared a goodbye message to Michigan on Twitter.
He wasn’t the only person on Twitter talking about the big move, though. As news broke, the NBA and NCAA basketball worlds reacted to the news that Beilein — who led Michigan to the NCAA title game just a year ago — would take over in Cleveland.