The Basketball World Reacted To The Cavs Hiring John Beilein

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers have their next head coach, and he’s a bit of a surprise pick. Michigan Wolverines head men’s basketball coach John Beilein will leave the college ranks to turn pro himself this fall, the shocking news of his leaving Ann Arbor coming early on Monday.

News of Beilein leaving Michigan is certainly not what was expected from the Cavs coaching vacancy, though Beilein had recieved interest in coaching in the NBA last year. Shortly after the news broke of his deal with the Cavs, Beilein shared a goodbye message to Michigan on Twitter.

Thanks to everyone at the Univ of Michigan for their incredible support these last 12 years. Our fans , alums , leaders, players and students are AMAZING It has been a heck of a ride and I hope you enjoyed our teams and staff as much as I did !Go Blue Forever ! #GoBlue — John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) May 13, 2019

He wasn’t the only person on Twitter talking about the big move, though. As news broke, the NBA and NCAA basketball worlds reacted to the news that Beilein — who led Michigan to the NCAA title game just a year ago — would take over in Cleveland.