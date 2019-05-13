The Basketball World Reacted To The Cavs Hiring John Beilein

05.13.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers have their next head coach, and he’s a bit of a surprise pick. Michigan Wolverines head men’s basketball coach John Beilein will leave the college ranks to turn pro himself this fall, the shocking news of his leaving Ann Arbor coming early on Monday.

News of Beilein leaving Michigan is certainly not what was expected from the Cavs coaching vacancy, though Beilein had recieved interest in coaching in the NBA last year. Shortly after the news broke of his deal with the Cavs, Beilein shared a goodbye message to Michigan on Twitter.

He wasn’t the only person on Twitter talking about the big move, though. As news broke, the NBA and NCAA basketball worlds reacted to the news that Beilein — who led Michigan to the NCAA title game just a year ago — would take over in Cleveland.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSJohn BeileinMICHIGAN WOLVERINES
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 2 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 3 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.10.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP