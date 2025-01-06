One of the surprises of the start of 2025 is LiAngelo Ball becoming a viral sensation for his music, as his new song “Tweaker” pops up constantly on social videos. The song sounds like it came straight out of mid-2000s St. Louis, which is fascinating given Ball is an Southern California native, but what began as people poking fun at his throwback Nelly-esque sound has turned into a lot of people genuinely enjoying it.

It has, unsurprisingly, made its way into NBA arenas and locker rooms where his two brothers play, and on Sunday night the Cavaliers played it in the arena at the final buzzer to celebrate their win over LaMelo Ball and the Hornets.

That’s just some good, clean fun, and I doubt they will be the last team to play the song with the Hornets in the building. The other Ball brother, Lonzo, also saw his team get a win over the weekend, as the Bulls beat the Knicks on Saturday night, and in the locker room after the game they were blasting LiAngelo’s music while dancing around in celebration (video here). Even the Detroit Lions were dancing to it in their locker room after beating the Vikings for the NFC’s 1-seed (video here).

As someone who loved this particular era of hip-hop, I hope LiAngelo’s viral success leads to a comeback of this style, and if nothing else it’s fun to watch as it becomes the go-to celebration song for locker rooms all over.