Cavs snap 26-game losing streak at the expense of Blake Griffin

Of course it was the Clippers. Before you could look at the schedule and imagine a scenario where the Cavaliers never win another game until Jared Sullinger comes to save the day, you had to remember there is still one NBA franchise out there that can out-pathetic Cleveland. And don’t let the Blake Griffin hype overwhelm you — ultimately the Clippers are still the Clippers … The streak is over at 26. After the final buzzer sounded in overtime of the Cavs win over the Clips, the camera panned to Antawn Jamison, deep in another zone, staring ahead as confetti and chaos exploded around him. His face read something like, “Good Lord, this is sad.” Around this time last year, Jamison came to Cleveland hoping to win a championship. Now he’s showering in party favors after his team registered their 9th win of the season in February … Throughout the fourth quarter and overtime, it was J.J. Hickson (27 points, 14 rebounds, 4 blocks) putting the clamps on Griffin (32 points, 13 rebounds) while getting his own buckets on dunks, three-point plays, and even banking in a free throw. In perhaps the biggest play of Cleveland’s season, Hickson had a ridiculous block on a Griffin dunk attempt that led to a transition trey for Mo Williams (17 points, 14 assists) for a six-point Cleveland lead late in the fourth. On the final regulation possession, it was again Hickson who saved the Cavs’ asses, blocking a Baron Davis (26 points) runner at the buzzer that would’ve won it for L.A. … In the final minute of overtime, with Cleveland nursing a one-point lead, Jamison (35 points) banged a wing three. When Randy Foye‘s three rimmed out, Cleveland and their announcers could finally smile: “The 55-day run through darkness is finally overrrrrr!” … So this is what the defending champs should look like? One night after winning in Boston, the Lakers went into a hyped-up MSG and abused the Knicks, winning by 17. Kobe Bryant had everything working early, even the patented “Bad pass to Bynum so he can get it back” move. That was actually the only shot he missed in his first five; the ball barely hit the rim on the other four, all long jumpers and threes. Kobe was so hot in the first quarter (19 points) that when he matched up at the top of the key to end the frame, Raymond Felton was smiling. He knew it was coming. After another 20-footer splashed down in his face, all Felton could do was nod his head … Who handled Lamar Odom‘s stitch work on his head? Were they drunk? … In the second half, every mini-run that New York made was ultimately shut down by the Lakers’ too-efficient offense. Kobe and Pau Gasol (20 points) had their “Black Swamba” routine working while Shannon Brown and Odom were putting in work off the bench … So if last night was Phil Jackson‘s final game at MSG, we figured he would’ve done something special to commemorate it like Michael Jordan did. Maybe he should’ve rocked the old-school suspenders? …