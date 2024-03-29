CeeLo Green Did An Uncensored Version Of ‘F*ck You’ At A Hawks Game

NBA teams like to keep fans entertained during halftime. While most folks use the break in the game as a chance to go to the bathroom or get something from the concessions stand, teams will put some form of entertainment out there. Sometimes, it’s an act that goes from stadium to stadium and does the same thing — plenty of fans love Red Panda, while I’m personally a big fan of that dude who has people play Simon Says.

Every now and then, teams will put on a mini-concert, which the Atlanta Hawks decided to do on Thursday night during their game against the Boston Celtics. The team called up Atlanta native CeeLo Green, who performed his smash hit single from 2010, “F*ck You.” The catch: CeeLo didn’t censor himself, so instead of performing the more radio-friendly version of the song (“Forget You”), he really let loose.

The Hawks did seem to enjoy it, as they shouted out CeeLo on Twitter after his performance.

CeeLo halftime went CRAZY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xkt9a8n7QV — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 29, 2024

As for the game, this is a rematch of a game we saw earlier this week. Despite trailing by as many as 30 points in that one, Atlanta stunned the best team in the Eastern Conference, 120-118. As for how things were going on Thursday night before the half, the Hawks were once again competitive despite the Celtics taking a 63-59 lead into the locker room.