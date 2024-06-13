The Boston Celtics are one win away from basketball immortality. Despite the fact that Kristaps Porzingis missed Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals due to a leg injury, the Celtics were able to ride a big third quarter en route to a 106-99 win over the Dallas Mavericks. As a result, the Celtics find themselves with a 3-0 series lead and their 18th NBA championship within their grasp.

With Porzingis out due to injury and Dallas finally playing in front of its home fans, the Mavs came out on fire to start the game. The team opened things up on a 9-2 run, with six of those points coming on shots right at the rim. Over and over the duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving attacked Boston in the paint, and got their lead up to as many as 13 points.

And then, Boston showed some serious resolve, as the Celtics went on an 11-0 run to get the lead down to two points. And while they were never able to take the lead in the game’s opening 12 minutes, the Celtics only faced a 1-point deficit at the end of the frame behind the best quarter Jayson Tatum’s played all series, as Dallas went into the second quarter up 31-30.

The second was one of the best quarters we’ve had in the Finals, as neither team was able to really gain a foothold and as a result, things were tied or the lead was passed back and forth. Much of this came down to Irving and Tatum looking like a pair of stars, with both players scoring 20 first half points and giving the opposing defense headaches.

Still, by the time the two teams went to the locker room for halftime, Dallas was holding on to a narrow 51-50 lead. In addition to the 20 points Irving scored, Doncic went for 17, while the Mavs absolutely pummeled the Celtics in the paint by a 30-16 margin.

Tatum did get some help off the bench from Sam Hauser, who had nine points and went 3-for-3 from behind the arc, while Al Horford had eight points after getting put in the starting lineup for Porzingis. While Jaylen Brown had a quiet scoring half — six points on 2-for-6 shooting — he pitched in five assists, three rebounds, and a block.