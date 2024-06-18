The Larry O’Brien trophy is returning to Boston. After looking limp and cracking the door open to make the bad kind of NBA history on Friday night after an embarrassing performance in Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals, the Celtics painted a masterpiece in front of their home fans on Monday night. As a result, Boston made the best kind of NBA history, as the team picked up a 106-88 win to pick up the franchise’s 18th championship, breaking a record with their rival Los Angeles Lakers for the most in NBA history.

Boston looked like it was ready to be crowned champions from the jump, as the team raced out to a 9-2 lead at the very start of the game. Not long after that, Joe Mazzulla went to his bench and put in Kristaps Porzingis, who missed the last two games due to a foot injury and received a monstrous ovation from the crowd at TD Garden.

Boston crowd with a roar for Kristaps Porzingis' return!#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV live on ABC pic.twitter.com/pVkE8IJYf1 — NBA (@NBA) June 18, 2024

The problem was, this looked like a terrible idea for stretches. Porzingis gave the Celtics nothing on either end of the floor for most of his time out there, as he stood behind the three-point line and missed his only attempt from the field and repeatedly got targeted by the ruthless Mavs offense.

And then, something clicked. After Dallas got the lead down to one point, Boston caught fire to end the period, as it closed things by scoring nine consecutive points. The home crowd came unglued as the Celtics found themselves up 28-18 after the opening period.

THREE STRAIGHT BUCKETS‼️ What a sequence for the Celtics ☘️ pic.twitter.com/8ycEthyh5o — ESPN (@espn) June 18, 2024

The duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown spearheaded the Boston attack in the second quarter, with the team’s All-Star duo playing like they had absolutely no intention of returning to Dallas. The pair played absolutely beautiful basketball off of one another, which opened things up for everyone else on the roster.

Jaylen Brown knocks down Boston's 5th triple of the game!#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV

🏆 Game 5 on ABC 🏆 pic.twitter.com/wGurg1yZMN — NBA (@NBA) June 18, 2024

Jayson Tatum puts his head down to the cup for the and-1! He's got 11 PTS & 7 AST to start Game 5 on ABC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/24xjSZ68DM — NBA (@NBA) June 18, 2024

CHAMPIONSHIP EFFORT FROM BOSTON 🏆 Game 5 LIVE on ABC pic.twitter.com/UvJwkoWOmM — NBA (@NBA) June 18, 2024

Tatum drive-and-kick.

Brown corner pocket 3. 9 AST for JT… Boston is rolling in Game 5 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/1LmAy62r6O — NBA (@NBA) June 18, 2024

Jayson Tatum the side-step triple! 🏆 Game 5 on ABC 🏆 pic.twitter.com/9bmwu57LPi — NBA (@NBA) June 18, 2024

Slowly but surely, the Boston lead grew, as the Celtics scored 39 points in the second and routinely shredded the vaunted Mavericks defense. And as the quarter came to an end, Boston landed a knockout blow by way of their halfcourt shot specialist, Payton Pritchard. After Luka Doncic missed a free throw, Al Horford grabbed the board and immediately got the ball to Pritchard, who pulled up from the Celtics’ end of the floor, drilled it, and nearly blew the roof off of the building.

"HE'S DONE IT AGAIN!" 🗣️ PAYTON PRITCHARD TO BEAT THE HALFTIME BUZZER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/9ELYYEpK0W — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 18, 2024

As a result, Boston took an emphatic, 67-46 lead into the locker room, with Tatum’s 16 points and nine assists leading the way. Brown went for 15 points, while Jrue Holiday had 11 points and six boards. In addition to the offensive excellence Boston showed, the team shot down both Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who combined for 14 points on 6-for-18 shooting from the floor — Derrick Jones Jr. actually led the team with 10 first half points.