The Brooklyn Nets are on the brink of elimination in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Brooklyn entered Saturday evening looking for its first win in its 2-7 series with the Boston Celtics, and despite things shifting to the Barclays Center for the first time, Jayson Tatum’s latest monster performance on both ends of the floor put Boston one win away from the second round. By the time the clock hit zero, Boston picked up a 109-103 victory.

The story of the game was the play of Tatum, who is in the midst of a stellar series. Beyond his defense on Kevin Durant, who struggled mightily on Saturday, Tatum filled it up, leading all scorers with 39 points.

12 for Jayson Tatum.

Boston up 5 after 1Q.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on ESPN pic.twitter.com/K5U2JWa67R — NBA (@NBA) April 24, 2022

Jayson Tatum knocks down 3 of his 21 points in #PhantomCam… Celtics up in the 3rd quarter.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/jTVRMM0LwP — NBA (@NBA) April 24, 2022

Tatum finishes a DIME from White 🎯 pic.twitter.com/aFsZ3v7PRr — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 24, 2022

It was not just his scoring, though, that made him such a menace. Tatum recorded six steals, six assists, and five rebounds, showing off his full arsenal and capping off the win by taking the ball away from Kyrie Irving.

Robert Williams III is back in a big way! Game 3 📺 TNT pic.twitter.com/6dZVgvv0jU — NBA (@NBA) April 24, 2022

Jayson Tatum caps off the Celtics win with this steal and slam 😤 pic.twitter.com/NPLGkPNt6J — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 24, 2022

As is oftentimes the case when the Celtics pick up a win, Jaylen Brown likewise had a big game, going for 23 points, five assists, four rebounds, and two steals. Boston also got 14 points and six assists from Marcus Smart, while Payton Pritchard came off the bench and gave them 10 points.

Jaylen Brown is taking over! 9 PTS in the 4th

4-4 FGM@celtics up 9 with 6:00 left on ESPN pic.twitter.com/zAB5os7jci — NBA (@NBA) April 24, 2022

For the Nets, Bruce Brown showed up in a big way, as the team’s peskiest defender provided a team-high 26 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block. The 26 points mark a playoff career-high for Brown.

7 early points for Bruce Brown… and he sets up KD here for the triple! Nets, Celtics Game 3 live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/jHtqTc9ps0 — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2022

The big issue for Brooklyn, though, was the play of the 1-2 punch of Durant and Irving. Both players scored 16 points, and did so on a combined 12-for-28 from the field. Both players did a good job setting up their teammates — Irving had nine assists and Durant had eight, while the latter also pulled in eight rebounds — but both of them (particularly Durant) look like they’re really struggling with the workload they’ve been asked to shoulder in recent weeks and the length and physicality of Boston’s defense. While much has been made of Ben Simmons potentially making his debut in Game 4, it is hardly a stretch to say that unless both guys figure some things out very, very quickly, Boston is going to punch its ticket to the conference semifinals sooner rather than later.