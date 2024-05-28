The Boston Celtics are on their way to the NBA Finals. Despite yet another spirited effort while Tyrese Haliburton watched on the sideline with an injury, the Indiana Pacers were unable to pick up a win on their home floor to elongate the Eastern Conference Finals, and as a result, Boston completed a sweep with a 105-102 win.

For the second game in a row, despite being undermanned due to Haliburton’s injury, the Pacers did not back down in the first half. While they were not able to open up the sort of double-digit lead that they had at halftime in Game 3, Indiana always had an answer when Boston looked like it was positioning itself to go on a run — the first half saw five ties and 13 lead changes.

The play of Andrew Nembhard, who was once again terrific, and Pascal Siakam carried the Pacers, as the former had 16 points in the first half and the latter had 13. T.J. McConnell, as he’s done all postseason, was excellent off the bench, going for eight points in nine minutes.

Andrew Nembhard gives the Pacers the lead from beyond the arc! BOS-IND (3-0) | Live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/vE7k2lCCZr — NBA (@NBA) May 28, 2024

Pascal Siakam takes it all the way for the and-1 finish 💪 BOS-IND (3-0) | Live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/FqJcKScPfl — NBA (@NBA) May 28, 2024

Jrue Holiday bucket ➡️ Andrew Nembhard buzzer-beater 🚨🤯@celtics – 58@Pacers – 57 HALFTIME BOS-IND (3-0) | Live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/Ve2oTvHNuv — NBA (@NBA) May 28, 2024

But the problem was Jayson Tatum brought his A-game. Tatum had his fingerprints all over the game, as went into the locker room with 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Thanks to that, along with 10 points each from Jrue Holiday and Jaylen Brown, Boston held a 58-57 edge at halftime.

Jayson Tatum muscles his way into the finish + the foul 😤 BOS looks to advance to The Finals with a Game 4 win on ESPN pic.twitter.com/jKsSmekIyG — NBA (@NBA) May 28, 2024

Jaylen Brown gets a headstart on the fastbreak and throws down the jam 💥 BOS-IND (3-0) | Live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/PG04eczerO — NBA (@NBA) May 28, 2024

Jayson Tatum drives downhill and flushes it with two! 🙌 BOS looks to advance to The Finals with a Game 4 win on ESPN pic.twitter.com/0yrNHsxmv7 — NBA (@NBA) May 28, 2024

The third quarter was defined by Boston going cold from the field. The team went 1-for-10 from behind the three-point line, with their only made triple coming at the very end of the period. In all, the Celtics only scored 22 points in the third, their lowest-scoring quarter of the entire series.

While they did not run up the score, Indiana was able to take advantage of this by leading for nearly the entire quarter. The lead got up to as many as six points, and while the Celtics never quite let them open up a lead, the Pacers were able to take an 83-80 lead into the fourth.