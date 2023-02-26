Joel Embiid hit the most incredible shot of the 2022-23 NBA season at the end of Saturday night’s showdown between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics. The only problem for the Sixers star was that the ball didn’t quite leave his hand in time, and as a result, Boston was able to pick up a thrilling 110-107 win.

The Celtics stormed back from a 15-point deficit in the third quarter, took the lead, and went up by as many as 10 points in the fourth. But the Sixers had a response, and over the game’s final two minutes, the teams passed the lead back and forth to one another. After a Jayson Tatum put Boston up by four with a minute left to play, Philly managed to get to the free throw line four times, made all of them, and sandwiched them around a crucial stop to tie things up in the waning moments.

With a hair over one second left, Tatum hit a three off of an inbounds play that looked like it was going to be enough. And then, PJ Tucker inbounded the ball to Embiid, who took a dribble, launched from the free throw line, and sent the Wells Fargo center into a frenzy.

WHAT AN ENDING IN PHILLY 😱 TATUM HITS FROM 3. EMBIID'S SHOT FROM 3/4 COURT IS AFTER THE BUZZER CELTICS WIN pic.twitter.com/TKrrTYHQzI — NBA (@NBA) February 26, 2023

Another look at the UNBELIEVABLE finish to Celtics-Sixers 🤯 WHAT AN ENDING. WHAT A GAME. CELTICS WIN. pic.twitter.com/3s8yK0PZqG — NBA (@NBA) February 26, 2023

You can see that Embiid just missed getting this out of his hand by about a half second, and even Embiid seemed to know this was too little, too late. The referees reviewed this and quickly determined Embiid didn’t get it off in time, which gave Boston the win.