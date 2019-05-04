Getty Image

The Celtics put up a good fight on Friday night with a well-rounded effort across their roster, but Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks ultimately proved to be too much as they took a 2-1 series lead with a 120-111 win in Game 3 in Boston.

Giannis was spectacular as he finished with 30 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists, on 8-of-13 shooting from the field for the game.

He was dominant all night, and he showed off the full athletic repertoire on this soaring one-handed tomahawk in the lane in the fourth quarter, a play in which Horford should’ve probably stayed on his feet given Giannis’ well-documented shooting struggles from long-range.

Antetokounmpo was the beneficiary of the referees’ whistle all night, as he made 20 trips to the charity stripe, which he converted into 14 points. Milwaukee was able to withstand a 29-point effort from Kyrie Iriving, but he shot just 8-of-22 overall.

The Celtics had six players total in double figures, including Jayson Tatum with 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Al Horford, who added 17 points and eight rebounds.

It was a back-and-forth affair for most of the first half, but the Bucks came alive in the third period and went on a 14-1 run behind George Hill’s solid play, who threw down this massive two-handed jam in the lane. He finished with 21 points on the night.

It was part of a 40-point quarter for Milwaukee that saw them carry a narrow 95-87 lead in the final frame that Boston was never quite able to overcome.

Jaylen Brown chipped in 18 points and had one of the highlights of the night for Boston with this monster flush on Giannis.

Brown was also getting it done on defense with a big block on Tony Snell.

The Celtics will try to even the series when Game 4 tips off back in Boston on Monday night.