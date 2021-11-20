The Boston Celtics spoiled LeBron James’ return from his ab injury on Friday night, storming back from an early deficit to dominate the second half and run away to a 130-108 win over the Lakers.

Jayson Tatum led the way with 37 points and 11 rebounds in his best performance of the season, stepping up in a marquee spot on national television.

The 37-PT, 11 REB double-double from @jaytatum0 lifts the @celtics to the big home win. pic.twitter.com/SzHYQNNAmm — NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2021

On the other side, Anthony Davis and LeBron James combined for 54 points and 12 boards, but didn’t get an awful lot of help from the supporting cast as they continue to struggle putting together four quality quarters, even with the return of James to the lineup. Among those struggling to make a significant impact was Russell Westbrook, who had just 12 points and six assists on 5-of-13 shooting.

On the other side of the court was the Lakers old point guard, Dennis Schroder, who continued his strong play of late with 21 points and six assists on 8-of-14 shooting, getting to exact a bit of revenge on the team that let him walk this offseason in favor of trading for Westbrook. After the game, everyone was feeling good about themselves in Boston and the broadcast’s graphics team decided to get spicy during Schroder’s postgame interview by eschewing the traditional stat line on the screen for “Y’all paying Russell Westbrook $44 million lol.”

Y'all paying him how much!? 🌚 pic.twitter.com/uGyoJOYDR1 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 20, 2021

It needs to be made clear that this was not something Schroder said, but just was what they threw up on the NBC Sports Boston broadcast. Schroder, of course, is in Boston on a bargain of a contract at $5.9 million after he misplayed his free agency by passing on a reported $84 million extension from L.A. last season (albeit, he claims that offer never made it to him) and ended up as the point guard who got left out this summer after Kyle Lowry, Spencer Dinwiddie, Devonte’ Graham, and Mike Conley all worked their contracts out. He’s on a prove it deal and is certainly adding value to his name early this season, and Friday night surely felt good for him against his former team — and the broadcast crew certainly enjoyed it a lot.