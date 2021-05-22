The favorites to win the Eastern Conference will get their postseason underway on Saturday night, as the Brooklyn Nets play host to their division rival in the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of their first round series.

For the Nets, it’s an opportunity to get their Big 3 all on the court together in a meaningful game, where every minute is a bit of added experience for a group that has barely logged more than 400 minutes together this season due to various injuries. Still, Brooklyn is an overwhelming favorite in the series and in Game 1, which isn’t a surprise for a team featuring Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving. On the other side, they’ll face a Boston team coming off of a win in their first play-in game over Washington, where Jayson Tatum had 50 points to carry his squad into the postseason. While he’s without his fellow wing star in Jaylen Brown, the Nets will have to be careful with Tatum who is more than capable of monster offensive outbursts. Boston is hoping he can have a few of those and Kemba Walker can carry a bigger load to make this a much more competitive series than the oddsmakers project it to be.

Game 1 TV Info

Tip Time: Saturday, May 22; 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Network: ABC

