The Celtics Win Game 2 As Kyrie Goes Off And The Pacers Meltdown In The Fourth Quarter

04.17.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

For the second straight game, the Celtics have had to come from behind to beat the Pacers in Boston, this time overcoming an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to win Game 2, 99-91.

Kyrie Irving had 37 points, seven points, and six rebounds in a virtuoso performance, helping to drag the Celtics to a win over a Pacers team that had dominated the third quarter. Indiana won the third quarter 29-16, but in the fourth quarter it was their turn to struggle offensively as Boston came a live to win the final period 31-12 and take a 2-0 series lead in the process.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSINDIANA PACERSNBA Playoffs
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.15.19 2 days ago
The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

04.15.19 2 days ago 2 Comments
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.12.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP