Getty Image

For the second straight game, the Celtics have had to come from behind to beat the Pacers in Boston, this time overcoming an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to win Game 2, 99-91.

Kyrie Irving had 37 points, seven points, and six rebounds in a virtuoso performance, helping to drag the Celtics to a win over a Pacers team that had dominated the third quarter. Indiana won the third quarter 29-16, but in the fourth quarter it was their turn to struggle offensively as Boston came a live to win the final period 31-12 and take a 2-0 series lead in the process.